PTE DAY 2: Aurrigo and Aviation Solutions commercialize autonomous baggage handling at airports

At PTE World 2025, Aurrigo International’s Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Sim solutions have been formally approved for recommendation to Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions, a network of more than 60 airports.

Autonomous solutions

Auto-DollyTug is an electric, autonomous baggage and cargo tractor that combines the functionality of a baggage tractor and airport dolly in one smart, compact vehicle.

Currently being tested at six airports around the world, it can rotate on the spot and move sideways using a sideways drive system. It also features bi-directional robotic arms that enable autonomous loading and unloading of unit load devices (ULDs), streamlining operations even in congested areas.

The company’s Auto-Sim technology is a simulation software that helps model and optimize airside operations in a digital environment. It enables airports, airlines and ground handlers to visualize the impact of introducing new technologies like charging infrastructure and/or autonomous vehicles in the virtual world.

Future partnership

The partnership between the two companies was initially announced in April 2024, with the intention to roll out Aurrigo’s autonomous solutions. With testing under the Royal Schiphol Group contract now validated, work begins to commercialize this proven technology in airports worldwide.

Marcel Stroop, director of go-to-market at Aviation Solutions, commented, “Aurrigo International is a true front-runner in the field of autonomous ground handling technology. Our partnership marks an exciting milestone in our effort to bring proven innovations from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to airports across the world.

“We collaborate with partners and airports to innovate faster. To be able to provide airports with solutions we guarantee will work with a 100% confidence level. I’m very excited that Aurrigo is now also part of that movement.”

The relationship gives Aurrigo an opportunity to demonstrate the environmental, cost-saving and performance benefits of Auto-DollyTug to Aviation Solutions’ partners across the globe.

Prof. David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, added, “Auto-DollyTug is arguably one of the biggest innovations to hit baggage and cargo handling for more than four decades, and the aviation world is starting to take notice of what they can achieve through our autonomous vehicles and advanced technology.”

PTE World 2025 is taking place April 8, 9 & 10 at IFEMA in Madrid. Click here for more PTE World news and click the logo below to register for the conference and your FREE expo pass.