PTE DAY 2: London Gatwick and Veovo partner on a predictive, integrated airport control system

London Gatwick and technology provider Veovo have announced a partnership to develop an integrated airport control (IAC) system. Developed with Veovo technology partner Amorph, the IAC has been designed for practical decision-making.

Key features

Initial capabilities of the IAC will include live situational awareness through a central hub featuring flight data, passenger flow and transportation connectivity; forecasting, alerts and event triggers based on the predicted impact of changes to weather, flight schedule, baggage handling, rail services and people show-up profiles; security and check-in queue and processing analytics for improved passenger experiences; and AI-driven operational recommendations based on historical and real-time data.

At the core of the development is the Virtual Control Room, a real-time hub that highlights key data, KPIs and alerts, giving a clear view of what matters now and what’s ahead. Beneath it, the platform integrates data from across the ecosystem, predicts future scenarios and triggers actions to keep operations smooth.

This phased initiative is scaling from an initial use case to over 35, transforming how Gatwick Airport manages its processes.

By bringing together key data and forecasts, it ensures everyone – security, immigration, airlines, ground handlers, air traffic control and airport management – has an up-to-date, shared understanding of operations. This sets the stage for the dynamic AOP that will align and adjust processes in real time.

AI-powered airport management

This collaboration is intended to create a more predictive, connected environment for operational decision-making, and accelerate Gatwick’s shift to total airport management, where continuous AI/machine learning-driven prediction enables the airport to pre-empt operational challenges and intelligently respond.

“The future of airport operations lies in predictive decision-making. With Veovo, we are building a system that provides a clear operational picture and proactively guides the right actions to minimize disruptions and enhance efficiency,” said Neil Harvey, head of operations at London Gatwick. “This is about building fantastic passenger journeys, optimizing resources and improving on-time performance.”

“This collaboration reinforces London Gatwick’s commitment to innovation and sets a new benchmark for data-driven airport management in Europe,” said James Williamson, CEO of Veovo. “Our technology turns data into predictions and action, allowing Gatwick Airport to move beyond reactive operations to more joined-up, automated decision-making. It’s about creating an airport that sees ahead and takes proactive action to improve the overall performance of the airport.”

