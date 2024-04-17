PTE DAY 2: Sidara Collaborative presents its whole airport facility capabilities

Sidara Collaborative is presenting case studies of its capabilities across the whole airport facility. Visitors to the booth can find out about the company’s expertise and ideas on how to make the airport experience more seamless. Sidara is also offering insights into how the industry can equip itself to continue enabling global growth and connectivity. According to its team, this future-ready thinking is particularly important to address challenges in passenger experience, decarbonization, resiliency and digital innovation.

Sidara Collaborative’s portfolio includes solutions in aviation planning, architectural design, passenger experience, engineering, project execution, specialist capabilities in baggage handling, technology systems including cybersecurity, fueling and operations optimization through digital solutions. This enables the company to support operations across airports’ landside, airside, connectivity, wider community and city.

Catherine Tobiasinsky, group chief growth officer at Sidara Collaborative, said, “Faced with new challenges and opportunities brought by digital innovation and the need to decarbonize while maintaining a relentless focus on improving the passenger and operator experience, this is a pivotal moment for the aviation sector. As the number-one leading international design firm in aviation, Sidara is thrilled to be here sponsoring Passenger Terminal Expo to help the industry continue pushing toward excellence in the human experience and sustainability enabled by digital technology.”

To find out more about Sidara Collaborative’s products, visit Booth E570.

