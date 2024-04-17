PTE DAY 2: SITA unveils total airport management solution

SITA has launched the SITA Airport Operations Total Optimizer during Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Total Optimizer harnesses AI and the principles of total airport management to holistically improve a variety of airport functions. It has been designed to enable airport teams to dynamically set the relative priority of different aspects, such as operational performance, capacity provision, revenue generation, cost-efficiency, passenger experience and sustainability.

Stefan Schaffner, vice president of airports at SITA, commented, “Our new SITA Airport Operations Total Optimizer is a giant step forward to address the needs of our airport customers of different sizes and from countries the world over. SITA offers the expertise and technologies needed to reinvent the processes that will underpin tomorrow’s journey, along with the operations that keep the wheels of our industry in motion.”

At the expo, Gareth Lawton, senior project manager of operations at SITA Airports, said, “The announcement of our new SITA Airport Operations Total Optimizer is highly strategic for us. It’s not just another technology release – it’s a game-changer for airport management. As the key annual event that brings the entire airport community together, Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 is the ideal platform to launch such strategic news as we are able to reach our key audiences across the board.

“Airports have been optimizing different functions individually, but they haven’t been able to synchronize them effectively. That’s where Total Optimizer comes in, combining AI and total airport management principles to shake things up. By unveiling this innovation at such a prestigious event, we’re shouting from the rooftops about our commitment to tackling airports’ evolving challenges head-on. And by working hand in hand with industry giants like the GTAA and Toronto Pearson Airport, we’ve created a tool that’s not just smart, but dynamic. It’s all about empowering airport teams to adapt and prioritize on the fly. With passenger numbers soaring and sustainability in the spotlight, SITA is at the forefront, leading the way to a more efficient, greener future for aviation.”

Previously, SITA partnered with Toronto Pearson Airport to deploy a prototype Total Optimizer that was integrated with GTAA data sources. According to the partners, GTAA staff were able to dynamically optimize stand allocation plans by setting the relative priorities of the airport. The predicted savings, operational efficiencies and additional revenues were then demonstrated to the Toronto Pearson team.

To find out more about SITA’s products, visit Booth C271.

