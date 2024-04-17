Performing Arts Residency Program returns to San Diego International Airport

DrumatiX, a creative percussion company, has been selected as the first group of artists to perform at San Diego International Airport’s returning Performing Arts Residency Program, which resumes after a three-year hiatus.

The company has been selected to develop, rehearse and perform new percussion-based dances in the airport terminals that are inspired by sounds heard during the traveler’s airport journey.

Live performances in the terminals will run from April 29 through May 10, with DrumatiX transforming the sounds of the airport through observation or interviews with passengers into rhythms and movement for its pieces.

“We are pleased to have SAN’s Performing Arts Residency Program delighting and entertaining travelers making their way through our airport,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of San Diego International Airport.

“A part of our Airport Arts Program, the residency program offers travelers unexpected and engaging entertainment. We are happy to support the regional performing arts community while offering those traveling through SAN a unique airport experience.”

Launched in 2016, the Performing Arts Residency Program has had nine performing artists or collectives participate in the program before DrumatiX. Each group chosen for the program was evaluated by a panel of regional and national performing arts professionals during a competitive application process.