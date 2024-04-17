PTE Day 2: SureScan completes acquisition of IDSS

Screening machine manufacturer SureScan has completed the purchase of Integrated Defense & Security Solutions (IDSS) at Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt.

For 20 years, SureScan has explored the possibilities of photon counting using cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) detectors. It has built on this technology for x-ray screening with the x1000, which is a high-speed stationary TSA 7.2 and ECAC 3.1 EDS C that has been deployed across the globe. The company says that the x1000 combines high machine availability, detection capability and FAR for ECAC 3.1,

SureScan will provide enhanced manufacturing capabilities for IDSS’s Detect 1000 at its facility in Binghamton, New York. The companies hope that this transaction will better meet the computed tomography (CT) needs of the aviation, cargo, and customs and border markets.

At the show, Alex Anderson, European sales manager of SureScan, explained, “With this transaction, we’ve acquired a significant amount of very highly technically skilled engineers from IDSS as well as, of course, their technology and many other pluses that we hope to bring to the industry.

“There are incredible synergies at play in this acquisition. Both companies specialize in screening system technology. The SureScan x1000 is probably the highest-rated machine currently in the industry. We are ECAC EDSCB C3 certified, we’ve done the TSA APSS level 0 and 1 full certification. The same goes for the IDSS machine. In addition, we also produce very high-definition images that we’re able to get from the IDSS machine, as well as its full diagnosis system. Passenger Terminal Expo has become the main show for the aviation industry. It’s the best place to be. One of the key aspects for us to complete this deal was to negotiate in person.”

To find out more about SureScan’s products, visit Booth C44.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!