PTE WORLD INTERVIEW: Vipin Kumar, chairman of Airports Authority India

India’s airport sector is expanding rapidly, with the number of airports increasing from 74 to 159 airports in the last decade. This growth is fueled by the Regional Connectivity Scheme, a development program that enhances access to under-served airports, and the government plans to add 50 more airports by 2029, as the demand for air travel continues to rise.

In this interview from PTE World 2025 (Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference), Vipin Kumar, chairman of Airports Authority India, tells us more and explains how the sector faces challenges like a shortage of trained personnel, and how government initiatives aim to create long-term career opportunities, especially for youth.

