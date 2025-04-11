SHOW REVIEW: PTE World 2025

PTE World (Passenger Terminal Expo) 2025 took place April 8, 9 & 10 at IFEMA in Madrid, drawing over 350 international exhibitors from Europe, the Middle East, North America, Asia and other parts of the world, to broker new partnerships, showcase their latest technological innovations and explore ambitious development projects from around the world.

Overall, more than 10,000 people from over 120 countries attended in 2025, making the show another record-breaking success. With the entire international aviation industry at their fingertips for three full days, there were opportunities aplenty for intense networking, solution sourcing and intelligence.

Gathering key insights from all over the world in one place meant attendees could discuss in-depth the highlights from the show floor. These included an in-depth live lidar demonstration, an AI-powered total airport management suite, a real-time turnaround management solution, smart charge lockers for optimized handheld terminal management, customizable and modular large-format displays, a modular seating solution, intelligent key cabinets and AI-powered passenger verification biometrics.

Upstairs, more than 450 expert speakers shared hard -won industry insights to more than 1,750 senior airport, airline, aviation authority, government and related business executives from all over the world. Leading sessions included presentations from: Hamad Al Khater, chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport; Stephanie Cadieux, chief accessibility officer for Canada; Justin Erbacci, director general of ACI World; Nuria Fermoso, senior manager of customer facilitation at International Air Transport Association (IATA); Daniel Lim, senior manager of engineering and development at Changi Airport Group; Natasha Boshard, terminal design director at Perth Airport; Eve Machol, director of airport industry innovation at Microsoft; Ayman AboAbah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company; Eric Kaler, senior manager of aviation security at Amazon; James D Heitmann, chief operating officer of Port Authority of New York & New Jersey; Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of the Digi Yatra Foundation; Neville Hay, director of training at Interportpolice; Bernadette Berger, director of innovation at Alaska Airlines; John Ackerman, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports; Marvi Bilal, deputy director of commercial at Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA); John Fortune, division director of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate; Jane Foulkes, senior project manager at Heathrow Airport; and Rita Jónyer, circular economy analyst at Avinor.

Javier Marín, executive vice chairman of Aena, gave the opening address and keynote speech at PTE World Conference 2025 at 8:30am on Tuesday, April 8. Attendees listened as Marín covered the main challenges of the industry including facilitating continuous innovation in passenger experience, commercial strategy and sustainability. Beyond this, when welcoming the delegates to the conference, Marín encouraged those listening to seize the opportunity that PTE World Conference presents, to share personal and professional experiences that will propel the industry.

Immediately following Marín’s address, Peter Massey, commercial director at UKi Media Events, announced the show’s rebrand to PTE World. “Why the change? Well, many of you have been calling us PTE for years, so we thought it was about time that we officially rebranded as PTE and to make our informal identity to the world official,” he explained.

Massey also declared the launch of PTE Asia, a brand-new event dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region. The first edition of PTE Asia will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on September 23 & 24, 2026. PTE Asia marries PTE World’s large-scale exhibit hall, high-quality content and comprehensive networking with the specific needs of the APAC airport community. Visitors will be able to enjoy unmatched access to best-practice and suppliers of core products and services transforming the passenger terminal industry.

After this conference session, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports (DXB), explored how the organization is planning to move Dubai Airport out of the city while also maximizing the passenger capacity of its current infrastructure through technological innovation, at his fireside chat with Nancy Stern, Vancouver Airport Authority’s in-house architect. At the new airport, Dubai Airports is expecting to build 400 gates with five runways for 260 million passengers. For increased efficiency, the organization is also implementing video analytics on every stand for every turnaround, infrared heat mapping for congestion monitoring and public performance monitoring. The company is introducing electric tugs as well as 40MW of solar PV generating capacity.

Another historic session occurred at the conference when Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, launched his organization’s North Star initiative – a guiding principle that is intended to define a clear vision. In an exclusive interview at the show, Huinink revealed to PT World, “We created a North Star vision for our terminal because I strongly believe in looking beyond the infrastructure. It’s about setting a new bar of how we want to interact with each other and how that reflects on the passenger. To do that, we had 50 workshops with airlines, business partners, concessionaires and employees to really get them on board and learn how they can contribute what passengers think is important.”

The show also hosted the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards on April 9, with Singapore Changi reclaiming its crown as the World’s Best Airport. This marked the 13th time in the history of the awards that Singapore Changi has received this top accolade. The airport also received three other major awards, for the World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport Washrooms and the Best Airport in Asia. Doha’s Hamad International Airport, the former three-times winner of World’s Best Airport, ranked second and also received the award for World’s Best Airport Shopping and Best Airport in the Middle East.

Hamad was followed by Japan’s Tokyo Haneda Airport, which moved up from fourth to third in the global ranking and was also named the World’s Cleanest Airport (Major Airport), World’s Best Domestic Airport and as delivering the World’s Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities. Seoul Incheon Airport in South Korea ranked fourth globally and also won the award for World’s Best Airport Staff.

New product launches

London Gatwick and technology provider Veovo announced a partnership to develop an integrated airport control (IAC) system. Developed with Veovo technology partner Amorph, the IAC has been designed for practical decision-making. Initial capabilities of the IAC will include live situational awareness through a central hub featuring flight data, passenger flow and transportation connectivity; forecasting, alerts and event triggers based on the predicted impact of changes to weather, flight schedule, baggage handling, rail services and people show-up profiles; security and check-in queue and processing analytics for improved passenger experiences; and AI-driven operational recommendations based on historical and real-time data.

An industry white paper titled The Next Evolution of CX Delightors in U.S. Airports was officially released at PTE World 2025 (Passenger Terminal Expo), following the panel session of the same name. Authored by Sushanta Das, CEO of tRetail Labs, and Prof. Dr Thorsten Merkle of Zurich University of Applied Sciences, the paper introduces a methodology for redefining how airports measure and design customer experience across food and beverage (F&B) environments – with global scalability in mind. With strategic industry input from Andrew Weddig, executive director of the Airport Restaurant & Retail Association (ARRA), the study draws from a nationwide survey of more than 1,500 US airport travelers across three major hubs.

Digital services provider Airware, together with identity management providers Idemia and iPassport, were the first to demonstrate the use of IATA’s recently released Contactless Travel Directory. At PTE World 2025, delegates could check-in for fictitious flights between the UK and Spain using the WorldJet Airline App, then pass through the biometric touchpoints at both Airware’s and Idemia’s booths, as one would in a real airport.

At PTE World 2025, Aurrigo International’s Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Sim solutions were formally approved for recommendation to Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions, a network of more than 60 airports. Auto-DollyTug is an electric, autonomous baggage and cargo tractor that combines the functionality of a baggage tractor and airport dolly in one smart, compact vehicle. The company’s Auto-Sim technology is a simulation software that helps model and optimize airside operations in a digital environment. It enables airports, airlines and ground handlers to visualize the impact of introducing new technologies like charging infrastructure and/or autonomous vehicles in the virtual world.

Ink Innovation unveiled Zero, its latest passenger processing solution. During a live demo at the show, Ink’s team walked attendees through the system’s features, which include a new way to check in; bag drop using electronic bag tags (EBTs) in collaboration with BagTag, enabling travelers to tag baggage before leaving for the airport; paperless security clearance; an effortless boarding process; and fully working with modern airline retailing (MAR/NDC).

Collins Aerospace unveiled enhancements to its SelfServ platform – an integrated CUSS solution designed to streamline the passenger travel experience and airport operations. Integrating both check-in and bag drop, SelfServ has been designed to empower passengers to manage their own journeys through Collins’ new user-friendly kiosks. When combined with the SelfPass biometric identity solution, it enables passengers to enroll their biometrics at the kiosk to enable secure and seamless processing at each touchpoint, from check-in and bag drop to security and boarding.

Amadeus released a report on airline delivery management technology, which reveals that the travel experience is set to become simpler as travelers no longer need to check in for flights in many parts of the world and will be instantly recognized at the airport, car rental, hotel and other stages of the trip, using a single identifier rather than multiple documents.

Siemens Logistics introduced VarioStore Flex at the show. This flexible, space-saving early bag store (EBS) system intelligently integrates robotics and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and can be used with belt conveyors and ICS.

Arconas launched its new product, Meanwhile, at PTE World. This lounge seating is designed to enhance the passenger experience and complement the company’s tandem seating lines, offering style and comfort without sacrificing capacity.

Additionally, AeroCloud also gave away a Ducati Motorbike to one visitor at the show. While doing this, the company showcased its latest technologies, including AeroCloud Optic, for real-time insights into passenger flow; AeroCloud FIDS; a self-bag-drop kiosk; a CUSS kiosk – in partnership with ImageHolders; a CUPPS mobile cart, which enables check-in from anywhere in the terminal; a biometric face pod; AOS product suite, which streamlines operations with smart flight and gate management tools; and AeroCloud billing.

Key partnerships

International Gate Control (IGC) selected AirportLabs to deliver its modernization of the operational systems at O’Hare International Airport (O’Hare). This modernization includes the core airport IT and digital platforms that manage day-to-day operations. IGC manages gate assignments, schedules and day of coordination activities at O’Hare on behalf of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA).

Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), the operator of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in the Philippines, joined forces with aviation consultancy Ricondo & Associates to develop a transformative masterplan. The agreement – signed at PTE World in Madrid – seeks to expand airport capacity, optimize operations and integrate technology to provide an improved passenger experience while boosting connectivity across the region.

SureScan was selected to provide Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) with 24 Transportation Security Administration-qualified (TSA) checkpoint property screening system (CPSS) solutions. SureScan’s full-size CPSS is powered by the company’s Detect 1000 CT scanner that produces high-resolution 3D images for increased detection and has low false alarm rates, leading to high throughput screening of carry-on baggage and belongings and reducing passenger divestment requirements.

SeeTrue’s automated prohibited items detection system (APIDS) for checkpoint CT security scanners received national approval from the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism (NCTV) for use with the Analogic ConneCT. The certification, which adheres to EU and Dutch regulatory requirements, was granted following testing at the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). The certification enables Analogic customers to further automate security screening using a certified APIDS solution. This enhancement brings consistent threat detection, improved operational efficiency, reduced costs and increased passenger throughput. The solution leverages open architecture (OA) principles, enabling seamless system integration with support for both new and existing ConneCT deployments.

Fusion Processing partnered with Construct Invest to collaborate on delivering automated vehicles to transport passengers at airports. Fusion Processing can now offer airports an integrated transportation solution featuring a new generation of zero-emission, fully automated AV Level 4 buses designed to streamline airport operations and enhance the traveler experience.

Smiths Detection announced a new partnership with BigBear.ai to integrate BigBear.ai’s threat detection products with Smiths Detection’s x-ray screening equipment. BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, travel and trade. The initiative is part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing Ada Initiative that seeks to accelerate the adoption of an open architecture (OA) approach across aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers can be plugged together using OA.

SITA and NEC Corporation signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel industry. NEC joins SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework that connects various systems for real-time digital identity verification. Developed in partnership with Indicio, SITA’s ecosystem eliminates the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, simplifying adoption for airports, airlines and governments.

Next year’s show

For more information and videos from this year’s event, click here. With the 2025 event a resounding success, dates have now been announced for next year: PTE World (Passenger Terminal Expo) 2026 will take place at the Excel in London, UK, on March 17, 18 & 18, 2026.

And, PTE Asia, the brand-new trade show for the APAC region, will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on September 23 & 24, 2026.

TESTIMONIALS

Christina Cassotis, CEO of Pittsburgh International Airport, said, “I’m thrilled with the content that’s here. My whole team has been. We even sat down together and thought, ‘Who’s going to cover what?’ because there’s so much. For example, yesterday, there were a lot of key programs on accessibility and universal design. We’re really excited about discovering how people are thinking about and tackling future issues and in design. I think that something PTE World does a really good job of is figuring out what the trends are and then getting a lot of different perspectives on how it’s being addressed.”

Javier Marín, executive vice chairman of Aena, said, “When attending the conference, I’m sure you’ll be focused on listening to many talks, visiting the expo area and talking to each other. What I would like to ask you is to take some time also to gain some personal advantages from this opportunity. These events are very important for the professional point of view, but also for the personal point of view. So enjoy the opportunity to meet many people, exchange knowledge and gain valuable contacts for the future and beyond.”

Donald Zoufal, lecturer at the University of Chicago and president of Crowznest Consulting, commented, “As well as chairing the conference, I find it incredibly valuable to walk around the exhibition hall. What’s particularly struck me this time is the sheer number of impressive innovations that are coming out of Europe, due to all of the private partnerships. There are a lot of valuable lessons to learn here.”

Jeanne Olivier, retired assistant director of aviation security for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and former chair of the American Association of Airport Executives, said, “It’s always so great to be at the show. It’s a brilliant chance to meet old friends, attend interesting talks and discover the latest technologies that are being developed all over the world.”

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, “It’s been an amazing show. What’s great about PTE World is you can do 100 customer meetings over three days without having 100 flights. It brings everyone together, and that’s really important to us. It just attracts such a global audience as well. Yesterday, we had our first people on our stand before the show even opened, and we left the show at 7:20pm. Even then, we were only leaving when security had to ask us to leave and we had one guy doing a demo outside on a bench with his laptop. PTE World is the biggest show within the industry. Everybody’s here, so it’s a great time to launch products and customer agreements so we can tell the world about it.”

“PTE is where global innovation in airport passenger experience takes flight,” said Sushanta Das, CEO of tRetail Labs.

Rakan Khaled, the director of airport business and connected aviation at Collins Aerospace, said, “We actually selected PTE to launch our new SelfServ gate and baggage application as it is the most strategic event in this industry.”

Janet Richards, chief commercial officer of Ink Innovation, said, “We’re at PTE because it’s the place where real conversations happen – about what’s working, what isn’t and what’s next. Ink first joined PTE in Paris back in 2006, launching our very first product – Ink DCS. Since then, it’s become our tradition to unveil new innovations at this show. It’s where the right people come to explore what’s next in aviation.”

Valérie Viale, director of product marketing management at Amadeus, said, “PTE World perfectly demonstrates the industry transformation of airlines and airports as they strive for the seamless travel experience. It brings the two together, so that’s why we want to bring our insights to PTE World.”

George Richardson, AeroCloud’s CEO and co-founder, said, “PTE is the perfect place to engage with airport operators, biometric solution providers and passenger processing experts across the EU, USA, India, South America, Australia and Africa.”

Assaf Frenkel, co-founder and CEO of SeeTrue AI, said, “PTE World is a great show. It’s the best time to make announcements. We have here the relevant people from airports around the world, and they are very excited about that, as well.”

“We’re thrilled to showcase our innovative technologies at PTE World. It’s a great chance to connect with aviation leaders, share ideas and demonstrate how we’re building smarter, greener airports,” said M Kerem Öztürk, TAV Technologies’ general manager and TAV Airports CIO.

“PTE World provides a fantastic opportunity for us to gather valuable feedback and drive future value generation,” said Siemens Logistics CEO Michael Schneider.

Miguel Jiménez, general manager at Sellex, said, “Exhibiting at PTE World lets us connect with professionals shaping the future of transportation hubs. We’re delighted to showcase how our benches enhance passenger comfort and efficiency.”

Marcel Stroop, go-to-market director at Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions, said, “This event is a great opportunity to share insights and shape the future of aviation.”

SureScan’s president, Jeff Hamel, commented, “We’re at PTE World because as an international company, it’s so important for us. It’s a great place to present our international deployments. You get to have the whole world come by to see your technology.”

Lynn Gordon, VP of business development at Arconas, said, “We look forward to connecting with industry leaders to explore new ways to create more dynamic, passenger-friendly spaces together.”

Mike Hills, Traka UK business development manager, said, “We are excited to meet with our friends and customers at PTE World 2025 and to showcase our latest solutions.”

Martin Sharp, senior regional director at Zoeftig, commented, “We’re at PTE World today because it’s the most important week of the year for Zoeftig. I’ve done this for many, many years. All the other shows across the world are regional, but this is the one where the whole global team comes together. It’s the one that generates the most project awareness. For us, we meet more clients here than anything. This is why we’ve configured our biggest seating configuration in the history of PTE World.”