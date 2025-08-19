Nashville International Airport achieves record-breaking growth

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported a landmark fiscal year, welcoming a record 24.7 million passengers in FY 25, which it says reflects a 4.2% year-over-year increase, setting a new benchmark in BNA’s history.

Key highlights include:

In June 2025, BNA welcomed 2,426,794 departing travelers – the highest number of screened passengers ever recorded in a single month at the airport.

June 22, 2025, became the busiest day in BNA’s history, with 110,000 passengers flowing through the terminal. Of those, 48,039 were screened at security checkpoints – an all-time high for a single day.

The airport unveiled two new international airline partnerships just a week apart – on September 27 and October 4, 2024 – and followed through with transoceanic flight launches only two days apart, by Icelandair on April 10 and Aer Lingus on April 12, 2025.

As of July 2025, BNA offers service to 113 nonstop destinations – the most in its history. (The number of nonstop destinations increased to 114 on August 5, 2025, kicking off fiscal year 2026 with another historic benchmark.)

Proudly hosted the 39th Annual AMAC Airport Diversity Conference, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and industry leadership.

“These achievements represent far more than impressive numbers – they’re the result of bold vision, unwavering dedication and a team committed to delivering excellence every single day,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA).

“Behind every milestone is our commitment to growth, innovation and service. As the front door to Music City, we take pride in offering travelers a first impression of Nashville. And with continued growth on the horizon, we’re building more than an airport; we’re strengthening global connections, elevating journeys and growing with the dynamic region we serve.”

New Horizon

FY 2025 also saw further progress on New Horizon, the transformative US$3bn growth and expansion program at BNA. New Horizon builds on the success of BNA Vision, which wrapped up in February 2024, and marks the next chapter in BNA’s ongoing transformation to meet the unprecedented growth of Nashville and travel needs of passengers. Scheduled for completion in 2029, New Horizon is essential to enabling BNA’s ability to support 40 million annual passengers in the future.

Notable program achievements this year include: The removal of the old Donelson Pike bridge, making room for terminal roadway improvements that will enable BNA to support 40 million annual passengers; the opening of the first two gates of the Concourse D extension – the relocated D6 and new D7 – for operations; and a partnership with multi-platinum recording artist and actor, Trace Adkins, on a visual storytelling of BNA’s past, present and future.

