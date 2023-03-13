Schiphol and Pangiam trial AI-powered hand luggage screening solution

Dutch airport operator Royal Schiphol Group has partnered with security technology company Pangiam to develop a new way to screen hand baggage quickly and safely. The new technology, powered by artificial intelligence, could eventually help enable travelers to go through security checks faster, without compromising on safety.

The aim of the collaboration is to explore how Pangiam’s new technology can improve and speed up hand baggage screening at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and other airports. The technology uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to analyze images of hand baggage and identify prohibited items and other security risks.

Alexis Long, head of Project Dartmouth at Pangiam, said, “Royal Schiphol Group has an international reputation for innovation and excellence in technology. This collaboration allows us to bring the benefits of artificial intelligence to the security checkpoint and improve the process.”

Philip van Noort, director of security at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, said, “We are fully committed to recruiting security colleagues and have been increasing the productivity of our security equipment recently, of course without compromising on the quality of security. In the future, this collaboration can contribute to more comfort for travelers thanks to secure and faster hand baggage screening. Safety always remains our priority.”

Schiphol is the first major European airport to support Project Dartmouth, a collaboration between Pangiam and Google. Schiphol is testing the new technology in practice and on a small scale to develop the system further. The technology can be applied to existing hardware and equipment, such as Schiphol’s CT scans. If the technology meets all requirements and European regulations, and the trial period is successful, it will be implemented at scale.

To learn more about developments at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, visit Royal Schiphol Group and Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions at booth 2218 at Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14-16, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.