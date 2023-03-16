PTX Day 3: Leonardo highlights automation tech

Leonardo is presenting the Multisort Baggage Handling System (MBHS) at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023. The equipment is designed to improve the passenger experience.

The MBHS is based on crossbelt sortation technology and enables a throughput of up to 8,400 bags per hour with no jams while reducing operational and maintenance costs, all in a small footprint.

Exhibition visitors are getting a first-hand look at one of Leonardo’s newest automation offerings, the MBHS-Heavy Duty (MBHS-HD). It features advanced controls tailored to customers’ needs and can cope with gradients up to 15°, enabling a 20% footprint reduction and allowing connections between airport facilities on different floors.

Margherita Mottini, marketing manager at Leonardo, said, “Proven, reliable, trusted – that’s Leonardo. Our state-of-the-art baggage handling system (BHS) has been installed in many airports in Europe. We have been participating in the expo since 2014. It’s a good occasion for us to showcase the technology that we display and broaden our network of customers and prospects.”

To find out more about Leonardo’s products, visit Booth 2350.