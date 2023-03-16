PTX Day 3: Leidos presents its latest security screening technologies

Leidos is presenting its enterprise software management platform at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, as well as its security screening technologies – the ClearScan CT for carry-on luggage, ProPassage automated tray system and ProVision people screener.

The company’s solutions leverage AI/ML methodologies to deliver high-level threat detection capable of high throughput screening for passengers and luggage. According to the company, the key theme for Leidos is enterprise solutions and digital transformation. The company provides end-to-end solutions, from complete security checkpoint and hold baggage screening technologies to integrated software that brings together all security components into a centralized management system. With a comprehensive enterprise system (Mosaic) – airports are armed with real-time business intelligence to improve their security posture and improve operational efficiencies while facilitating a more seamless experience for passengers.

“We are very excited about the trajectory we are on coming into 2023, and having a large presence at PTX enables us to meet with our global customers,” said Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos. “Our recent press announcements illustrate why Leidos is a preferred partner by airports to replace legacy security screening technologies or further enhance prior investments in our solutions through advanced algorithm upgrades. The most concentrated growth is occurring in the UK as airports look to be compliant with the government requirement to migrate from traditional x-ray to CT technologies.”

