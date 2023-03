Airport seating manufacturer Zoeftig has used Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 to unveil new elements in its Vista range. The company’s CEO, Paul Williams, and design, engineering and QA director, Ian Coates, talked to us about how they aimed to create inclusive and stylish seating that wouldn’t look out of place in a 5-star hotel foyer.

