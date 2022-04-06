Abu Dhabi Airports to launch loyalty program

Airport operator Abu Dhabi Airports will launch the ‘Miles on the Go’ loyalty program at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates – in partnership with airline Etihad Airways.

Members of the airline’s Etihad Guest loyalty program can earn and spend ‘miles’ when shopping at participating merchants at the airport. By downloading the Etihad Guest app and linking up to five Visa cards to their profiles, members can spend their miles and receive cashback on their cards. Members can earn one Etihad Guest Mile and one Etihad Guest Tier Mile for every AED3 (US$0.82) spent at any of the 119 participating outlets including lounges, luxury retail stores, dining establishments and duty-free outlets.

Francois Bourrienne, chief commercial officer, Abu Dhabi Airports (above right), said, “Abu Dhabi Airports always strives to strengthen ties with strategic partners to provide a remarkable customer experience at our airports. We are pleased to collaborate with Etihad Guest at their home airport and we are committed to introducing innovative solutions that will enhance the passengers’ journey through Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

Terry Daly, executive director, guest experience, brand and marketing, Etihad Airways (above left), said, “We are continuously enhancing our Etihad Guest loyalty program for our valued members. The ‘Miles on the Go’ product offers our members a rewarding experience with more options to earn and spend miles. We are delighted to welcome Abu Dhabi International Airport to our award-winning mobile app. As more passengers pass through Abu Dhabi Airports every day, we look forward to rewarding them as they shop from the wide range of duty-free outlets or dine at their leisure.”