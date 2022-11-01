Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop.

Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s menu has been adjusted for the airport concept to include baked goods and snacks around breakfast, lunch and dinner times of the day. The person behind Rita’s Italian Ice is Tisha Skinner, a seasoned airport restaurateur and an ACDBE-certified business owner in the state of Maryland. She also opened a Smoothie King in 2016 in Concourse D.

Brothers BBQ Pitstop will provide Southern homestyle cooking and draws inspiration from its original concept, which was reportedly frequented by musicians and politicians. The owner, Sandra Long, is a third-generation restaurateur and also an ACDBE-certified business owner.

The airport’s operators, Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) and Fraport USA, have prioritized opportunities for small, minority and ACDBE businesses at BWI Marshall. Its launch pad program has also been designed to recruit, educate and mentor these enterprises.