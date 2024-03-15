Boston Logan opens Italian Fox & Flight restaurant

Paradies Lagardère has launched Italian restaurant Fox & Flight with chef Karen Akunowicz at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts.

Italian cuisine

The menu at Fox & Flight focuses on handmade pastas and bright antipasti dishes plus Aperitivo and Amaro programs. This new concession option is now open, offering travelers traditional Italian food and drink with a modern sensibility by chef Akunowicz.

Chef Karen Akunowicz

The name comes from chef Akunowicz’s Fox & the Knife concept. Akunowicz’s restaurants have been designed to embrace the concept and spirit of a communal gathering place where guests come together to celebrate company and food. As a casual, contemporary homage to the food, wine and culture of Modena in Italy, Fox & the Knife was named one of Food & Wine’s “Best New Restaurants in America” in 2019.

“Chef Karen is a local favorite in Boston, and we’re thrilled to have her providing passengers with a true taste of the city,” said Claude Guillaume, senior vice president of dining operations for Paradies Lagardère. “Guests can expect bold flavors, beloved Italian dishes presented in new ways and an Amaro-centric beverage program.”

