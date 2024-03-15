Four dining and retail concepts open at LAX

In partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has opened four dining and retail concepts at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

LA sandwich shop Fat Sal’s and casual sushi concept Yakumi are both now open in Terminal 3. Both locations are the first airport outposts for the LA-based restaurants.

Fat Sal’s (Operated by Crews)

Located in Terminal 3, Fat Sal’s is an LA sandwich shop, which is open daily from 5:00am until 9:00pm. Its menu has oversized sandwiches, loaded fries and other comfort food classics. The ambiance is casual and inviting, with staff ready to assist customers in crafting their meal.

Yakumi (Operated by Crews)

Also in Terminal 3, Yakumi offers a curated selection of traditional Japanese dishes. At this outlet, passengers can access everything from fresh sushi to sashimi dishes, daily from 9:00am until 10:00pm.

Jocale (Operated by MRG)

Located inside Bradley West Gates, Jocale is a collaboration among brands including Jet Set Candy, Kendra Scott and Michael Kors, among other selections. Together, these brands curated by Jocale offer travelers luxury pieces daily from 5:00am until 12:00am.

POP SOX (Operated by MRG)

Nestled in Bradley West Gates, POP SOX offers a curated collection of socks, ranging from bold patterns to classic essentials – all crafted with premium materials for ultimate comfort. It is also open daily from 5:00am until 12:00am.

“Los Angeles is home to truly unique combinations of retail and dining experiences that you won’t find anywhere else, so we are thrilled to have Fat Sal’s, Yakumi and Jocale join us in sharing these experiences with our guests to enjoy at LAX,” said David Jones, deputy executive director for commercial development at LAWA.

“The strength of our concessions program comes from partnerships with local and small businesses that make our city so diverse, authentic and inimitable. Along with URW, we are committed to further enhancing the guest experience as we continue working with them.”

Diverse Concessions

As a part of LAWA and URW’s shared commitment to maximizing diverse participation through the LAX concessions program, each of the new openings features ownership by at least one Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner.

Certified ACDBE firms must meet eligibility standards established by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), including ownership of at least 51% by a socially or economically disadvantaged individual and management, and daily business operations controlled by at least one of the socially and economically disadvantaged owners.

“Our guests value choice and convenience, and we’re excited to welcome Fat Sal’s, Yakumi and Jocale to deliver iconic local flavors and new options across our terminals,” said Maral Matossian, URW general manager at LAX. “We are very excited to add more standout offerings to our terminals that continue to enhance the guest experience across LAX.”

