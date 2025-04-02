Bournemouth Airport and SSP launch 10-year food and beverage partnership

As part of the airport’s ongoing multimillion-pound transformation, Bournemouth Airport (BOH) and SSP Group have announced a 10-year partnership. SSP will take over the operation of the airport’s existing café bar and bar restaurant, thus becoming BOH’s main food and beverage (F&B) partner.

Investing in the passenger experience

Over the next 12 months, SSP will provide investment to transform the facilities into a newer, upgraded bar and kitchen concept and a larger grab-and-go outlet. This is intended to give passengers greater choice and value.

Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK & Ireland, said, “Bournemouth Airport is our first new UK airport location for several years, and demonstrates our growth strategy in action. We aim to be the best part of the journey, which means expanding our footprint to provide offers where our customers need us. As passenger numbers from the airport continue to rise, we’re excited to be partnering with Bournemouth and land at the perfect time ready to fuel up families for the Easter and summer getaways.”

Bournemouth Airport’s expansion

With over one million passengers passing through last year, and with 16 new routes launching this summer with the arrival of Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays, Bournemouth Airport is expanding its operations to meet growing customer demand, with a £60m (US$77m) investment in new and improved facilities.

Steve Gill, managing director of Bournemouth Airport, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome SSP as our food and beverage partner as part of our exciting ongoing transformation. With passenger numbers growing, enhancing our food and drink offering is a key part of enriching the overall customer experience. SSP’s investment over the next year will bring fresh, modern concepts to our terminal, ensuring our passengers have greater choice, quality and value when they travel. We look forward to working together to create a first-class experience for all who pass through our airport.”

In related news, SSP recently released a white paper outlining the findings and insights from research into the key factors affecting travel and travel hospitality. Click here to read the full story.