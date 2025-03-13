SSP F&B whitepaper analyzes consumer landscape and mindset

SSP has released a whitepaper outlining the findings and insights from research into the key factors affecting travel and travel hospitality. The SSP Trends Report February 2025 covers the trends affecting the behavior of the traveling consumer and why they matter, and is divided into three main tiers – macro shifts in the way people think and behave in society at large; changes in the consumer landscape; and changes in the passenger mindset.

Macro shifts

Firstly, there are the macro shifts in the way people think and behave across the world that impact the wider population. These global trends include geopolitical factors that shape the global order, demographic and societal shifts such as ageing populations and changing family constructs, and environmental trends relating to sustainability, climate change and biodiversity.

Consumer landscape

The whitepaper also debates the megatrends that prompt changes in what consumers want from the businesses they engage with, and the shifts that are shaping the future of the consumer landscape.

These include the desire for new experiences and the way consumers are seeking the distraction of memorable events that engage multiple senses. With the acceleration of the development of digital technologies, the demand from consumers for products and services that speed up and simplify their experiences is increasing, the report states. At the same time, the whitepaper highlights that consumers are seeking reassurance from brands on how digital enhancements will work alongside human interaction in the future.

It also found that consumers are increasingly taking a holistic approach to health, seeking products that support them mentally and physically. They were found to want healthier food choices, reducing the amount of sugar, calories, salt and alcohol in their diets, while permitting indulgence. Furthermore, economic instability and the impact of inflation has meant that value was found to matter more than ever.

According to the report, people are also becoming increasingly conscious of how their choices and purchases affect the environment, people and their local and global communities. As a result, many are actively seeking to reduce their environmental footprint by choosing brands and products that align with their values.

Passenger mindset

Finally, SSP’s whitepaper also explores current trends in the way consumers think and behave while they are traveling. It found that travel remains a priority for consumers who are now traveling more for leisure than business; that interest in ‘bleisure’ trips – travel combining business trips with holiday travel – has continued to increase; and that travelers are also planning more trips outside traditional holiday seasons.

Impact on food and beverage operators

Commenting on the publication of the whitepaper, Jeremy Fennell, group chief operating officer at SSP, said, “We are the food travel experts – and that expertise must be underpinned by a profound understanding of how the traveling consumer thinks and behaves. To deliver fantastic experiences wherever we operate, we stay close to our customers’ evolving demands and what needs to be done to help our clients meet those needs.

“In the fast-changing post-covid world, the pace at which trends have emerged has accelerated at an unprecedented rate, meaning keeping abreast of change and reacting to it quickly is an even more demanding process. Across our business, we run a spectrum of some of the most comprehensive studies within our industry to identify and track emerging trends as well as map the regional differences in these shifts.

“And of course how we use knowledge we have gathered is crucial. Here at SSP, it’s the foundation of our planning, and we use it to create innovative brands, on-trend menus and inspiring environments that delight passengers today, and will continue to delight them in the future. This is how we achieve our purpose of being the best part of the journey.”

In related news, ACI World’s Airport Traffic Forecasts 2024–2053 report recently found that global passenger numbers are expected to reach 17.7 billion by 2043 and 22.3 billion by 2053 – nearly 2.4 times the projected volume for 2024. Click here to read the full story.