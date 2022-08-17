Denver International opens Mercantile Dining and Provision area

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado has opened the 4,500ft2 Mercantile Dining and Provision area in the center of Concourse A.

Mercantile is open daily from 5:30am until 11:30pm serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will have quiet dining areas, a grab-and-go section and a cafe. The location will feature an open kitchen design, with a 15-seat Chef’s Counter area overlooking Mercantile chefs preparing each dish to order. The dining area is intended to bring the cuisine of the downtown Denver region to the airport. The grab-and-go section includes house-baked croissants and fresh bread every hour.

Mercantile is partnering with Tastes on the Fly, an operator of dining concepts for airports, to handle the day-to-day challenges of an airport location. The partnership with the Mercantile also includes Innovative Retail Group (IRG), which is the Airport Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (ACDBE) partner. IRG has been working at DEN for over 11 years and is part of many concessions at DEN including Little Man Ice Cream, Modern Market and Tapas Sky Bar.

Phil Washington, CEO of DEN, said, “Through our robust shopping and dining program at DEN, we are able to create opportunities to showcase popular local brands and give visitors a taste of Denver. We are thankful for the partnership between the Mercantile, Tastes on the Fly and IRG that will offer DEN passengers another elevated dining option.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said, “We’re excited to welcome a local award-winning chef and restaurant to the airport to share a taste of Denver with passengers from across the globe. Through this partnership with the Mercantile, we can support a local business while creating job opportunities for approximately 90 people from our community. It’s truly a win-win for our passengers and our local economy.”