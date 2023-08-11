DFW opens Nowitzki restaurant

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas has opened a restaurant near Gate C37 in Terminal C to celebrate local sports personality and National Basketball Association (NBA) player Dirk Nowitzki.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Nowitzki, who played for 21 seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks. This new concept celebrates Nowitzki’s Hall of Fame career and offers many of his favorite meals and drinks from around the world while providing a welcoming atmosphere.

In addition to food and beverage, Nowitzki will integrate new technology including in-restaurant augmented-reality experiences in which customers will feel like they are interacting with Dirk Nowitzki himself. The location, operated by D&B Mitchell Group also will sell merchandise available only at DFW.

Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience at DFW, said, “This new restaurant is once again elevating our terminal dining experience by offering great food that connects our customers with one of our hometown sports heroes. From national brands to local flavors, DFW continues to enhance its stable of world-class shopping and dining options.”

