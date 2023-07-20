Dublin Airport opens street food style unit

Dublin Airport has opened The Mezz, a street food-style unit in Terminal 2, offering six new food and beverage (F&B) options to passengers.

The Mezz is located upstairs in the airside departures area of T2, offering views of the wider terminal and airfield. The Mezz features digital kiosk screens which enable customers to order from each of the brands in one, convenient place. A 31m digital banner uses colorful displays to showcase menu options to passengers.

The six new offerings in The Mezz, developed in partnership with SSP Group, include: Camile Thai, serving ‘Good Mood Thai Food’; Handsome Burger, a homegrown market-style restaurant; Badger & Dodo coffee; the SSP-developed brand Erin’s Kitchen, offering classic, homemade comfort food dishes that draw on traditional Irish recipes; and Ancho Hancho, inspired by the Mexican street market, serving a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes.

Local Irish coffee roasters, Badger and Dodo will also provide a range of coffee options to guests at The Mezz. SSP has also partnered with specialty coffee roaster Cloud Picker Coffee. A local brand, Cloud Picker Coffee is intended to bring a local coffee experience to the airport. Its first coffee shop is set to open on July 27, with more to follow. A bar with a range of locally brewed beers complements the offering in The Mezz.

Ronan Fitzsimons, commercial general manager of DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, said, “Passengers traveling through Dublin Airport now have even more choice when it comes to grabbing a pre-flight meal or drink. The opening of these six new fantastic offerings comes at a good time as we enter the second half of the peak summer period, with around 2,000,000 passengers set to depart from Dublin Airport over the next weeks. From listening to customer feedback, we know passengers want variety at a range of price options and that’s exactly what these new offerings in The Mezz provide.

“We’re delighted to be working with SSP and many fantastic Irish brands in Camile Thai, Handsome Burger, Badger & Dodo and Cloud Picker Coffee. The even better news for passengers is that we’re working hard to improve the food and beverage offerings in both terminals at Dublin Airport even more, ensuring travelers have a fantastic experience when going through Dublin Airport. Passengers can look forward to more new outlets opening very soon.”

Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK and Ireland said, “At SSP, we take great pride in meeting and exceeding our customers’ needs. These new units represent the best of Dublin, from local flavors to innovative brand favorites, providing a truly authentic F&B experience for travelers coming through the international travel hub that is Dublin Airport. The digital solutions we’ve developed for The Mezz will allow guests to easily access items across a number of excellent F&B offerings in one place, which we think will be particularly well-received by families and groups traveling together, as we’ll offer something for everyone, no matter their preference.”

