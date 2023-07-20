Moscow Domodedovo Airport opens Terminal 2

The new Terminal 2 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport in Russia has opened, increasing the area of the airport to almost 500,000m2 and passenger capacity to 60 million per year.

The new RUB42bn (US$463m) facility serves airlines operating international flights. The project was designed with the architectural concept ‘Under One Roof’ – the airport intended for the terminal to enable the most efficient use of the airport complex’s transfer potential.

Technological solutions in T2 are intended to maximize the reduction of passenger service time through the introduction of a multi-level service system. This approach keeps arriving and departing passengers separate as their entrances and exits are located at different levels of the terminal.

In parallel with the launch of the new terminal, a two-level automobile overpass has been put into operation and an atrium has been added to the terminal with business halls, cafes, bars, restaurants and duty-free shops.

T2 has seven floors with a total area of about 240,000m2. On the ground floor, there is a check-in area with 84 check-in counters and four reception desks for oversized luggage. On the second floor, there is a checkpoint for customs and border control. There are 22 boarding gates in the sterile zone, 16 of which are equipped with new-generation teletraps. The exits are equipped with automatic turnstiles, which enable passengers to independently pass the boarding control.

Andrey Pavlov, director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport, said, “The opening of T2 is a significant event not only in the history of Domodedovo Airport, but also of domestic civil aviation! I want to thank everyone who participated in the implementation of this important project.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the airlines and passengers. By their choice, they inspired us to create and implement this unique project.”

For more key construction and architecture updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.