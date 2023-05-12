DFS opens new beauty concept store at JFKS Terminal 4

Luxury travel retailer DFS Group (DFS) has opened a beauty concept store at John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport’s Terminal 4 in New York.

Available for domestic visitors, the store can be found in the Retail Hall between the A and B Concourses. The new store stocks over 20 beauty brands, enabling customers to find their skincare, haircare and cosmetic products all in one place. Through this new concept store, DFS will feature brands that are not already available at its main beauty store in Terminal 4, providing exclusive access to these luxury products.

DFS will bring three trending brands to travel retail for the first time. Kylie Jenner’s namesake cosmetic brand, Kylie; head-to-toe skincare sensation Drunk Elephant; and New York local brand Mario Badescu are all now available at JFK’s Terminal 4. The concept store will also present the following beauty brands: Anastasia Beauty, Benefit, Dior Backstage, Farmacy, IT Cosmetics, Malin + Goetz, Moroccanoil, Nars.

DFS and JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK Airport, commemorated the opening with a ribbon-cutting event on May 10 that featured a line-up of experiences for travelers, including a live DJ, a selfie station, a product demo station and a makeup artist. From May 10 through June 11, passengers can expect a range of in-store activations from brand demonstrations to promotional offers. During the peak hours of 4pm-8pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, a makeup artist will be on hand to provide inspiration and makeovers while a resident DJ will play a set to keep shoppers entertained.

Timothy Bidmead, general manager for DFS at JFK Airport, said, “DFS is excited to bring in this concept and these brands to respond to the latest beauty trends that are relevant to New Yorkers, domestic travelers, as well as international passengers in a one-stop standalone concept.”

Read more retail developments from the passenger terminal industry, here.