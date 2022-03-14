Hilton Munich Airport restaurant wins Michelin star

The Mountain Hub Gourmet at Hilton Munich Airport, Germany, has been awarded a Michelin star.

The Michelin Guide announced its star ratings in Hamburg on March 9, 2022, six months after the reopening of Mountain Hub Gourmet. The restaurant’s 33-year-old chef, Stefan Barnhusen, creates modern international cuisine. He previously worked in the Michelin one-starred Jellyfish restaurant in Hamburg, and at Seehotel Überfahrt on Lake Tegernsee under the three-star chef Christian Jürgens.

Markus Hussler, general manager of Hilton Munich Airport, said, “For me, as a gourmet lover, the award has enormous significance and, of course, we are incredibly proud of Stefan Barnhusen and the entire team. The award shows the great quality of our product and that hard work definitely pays off. I am certain that the Michelin star will further raise the restaurant’s profile and highlight the gastronomic diversity and quality at Munich Airport.”

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, added, “The fact that we at Munich Airport now boast a Michelin-starred restaurant is great news for the airport and its guests. We wholeheartedly congratulate the chef and the management of our Hilton Hotel on this great success. For our Munich Airport, the first European ‘Five-Star Airport’, this award is, in a way, the sixth star.”