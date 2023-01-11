Hiring events to help fill retail and F&B jobs at Kansas City Airport’s new terminal

Airport management and investment company Vantage Airport Group (VAG) is set to host a series of job fairs for vacancies in food and beverage (F&B) and retail for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, Missouri.

VAG is partnering with concession operators to fill a wide range of positions including managers, cashiers, cooks and utility workers, among many others. Upcoming events are being held on January 23, and February 6 and 13, from 9am to 6pm, at the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Vantage is advising potential applicants to bring copies of their resume along with valid proof of identity to the hiring event. Interested parties will also be able to contact Vantage Airport Group/KCI Concessions online to obtain further employment information from concession companies.