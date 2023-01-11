BSR Group to relocate headquarters to Brisbane Airport industrial precinct

Australian electrical and furniture retailer BSR Group is set to open a new headquarters and warehouse at Brisbane Airport’s Da Vinci educational and industrial precinct.

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) has commenced construction of an office and warehouse space for the BSR Group, a franchisor overseeing more than 220 retailers including the Betta Home Living, Furniture Zone and Designer Appliances chains.

Martin Ryan, executive general manager commercial, BAC, said, “We look forward to the BSR team joining the airport community when they move into their purpose-built sustainable development, and the extra jobs it will deliver. It is a hive of activity at Brisbane Airport, with leading Australian and global companies choosing to base their operations here due to the excellent on-site amenity, unparalleled connectivity and transport links.”

The BSR Group project will consolidate its two existing sites into a 5,600m2 office and warehouse space, with 118-space on-site parking lots, associated hardstands and solar-energy generation that will total 390kW.

Gavin Carter, CEO, BSR Group, said, “Bringing our business operations together at Brisbane Airport was the right choice for BSR Group. The size of the new development will allow us to create efficiencies across our business, not only by having one property, but also giving us oversight of our supply chain. With our retailers’ sales growing year on year, the scale of the Brisbane Airport industrial precinct also provides us with the opportunity to expand in the future.”

BSR Group will join existing tenants within the precinct including DHL, the Virgin Australia Training Centre, QANTAS Flight Training Centre, Aviation Australia and Mitsubishi.

BAC is also building a development for Schneider Electric in the Da Vinci precinct, adjacent to the BSR Group, to meet demand for premium industrial sites in southeast Queensland.

The new developments are under construction and are expected to be completed early in 2023.