Portland Design to work with Foster+Partners consortium on Centralny Port Komunikacyjny transportation hub in Poland

Portland Design is working with the Foster+Partners and Buro Happold consortium on the new US$8.6bn Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) transportation hub in Poland, one of the largest infrastructural projects in Central and Eastern Europe.

Located between Warsaw and Łódź, it will be Poland’s main gateway to the world, replacing Warsaw Chopin Airport, as well as being a major new transportation interchange for road and rail passengers.

The vision for CPK airport includes a dynamic multi-level interchange plaza that brings together all the main modes of transportation: car drop-off, air, rail and road. The transportation interchange will connect air passengers to a 2,000km network of mainly high-speed railways and motorways.

A key part of the masterplan is a connected airport city that will provide premium office space and hotels and showcase facilities for trade fairs and conferences.

The first phase is due to be completed in 2028 and will have a passenger throughput of 40 million, rising to 65 million in 2060 with the possibility of further development.

Tim Lalli, a design associate at Portland, commented, “We have been tasked to deliver the optimized retail experience across the entire airport, from arrival at the railway station or coach/bus station, through the check-in, airside and piers, as well as the full arrival experience. All with a particular focus on a distinct and uniquely Polish approach to hospitality.”