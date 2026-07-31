Lagardère Travel Retail opens Italian dining concept at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Lagardère Travel Retail Poland has opened L’Officina, a new Italian restaurant at Warsaw Chopin Airport, the latest addition to its portfolio of proprietary dining concepts.

Situated in the airport’s public arrivals area, L’Officina serves passengers, employees, visitors and those meeting arriving travelers. The menu centers on freshly prepared pizzas and focaccia, alongside Italian snacks, artisan gelato, mini desserts, and a selection of Italian wines, beers and Espressamente Illy coffee.

The concept, including its visual identity, interior design, menu and customer experience, was developed entirely in-house by Lagardère Travel Retail Poland’s teams. The restaurant’s interior features vibrant shades of green and lemon yellow, intended to evoke a contemporary Italian lifestyle.

“Airports in Poland continue to see strong passenger growth, but spending on food and beverage is growing even faster. As a result, F&B is no longer seen as a complementary service, but as an important driver of both revenue and passenger experience,” said Dariusz Sinkiewicz, deputy CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Poland. “Our role is to turn these trends into concepts and formats that work in the airport environment and unlock the potential of growing passenger traffic.”

Maciej Gajkowski, managing director of food service at Lagardère Travel Retail Poland, said pizza’s broad appeal made it well suited to the airport setting. “Pizza is one of the world’s most universal food categories. It appeals to families, business travelers, groups of friends and solo passengers alike, regardless of age or nationality. For an airport environment, that broad appeal is a major advantage.”

The opening is part of Lagardère Travel Retail’s broader strategy of developing proprietary dining concepts alongside its portfolio of international brands. Lucio Rossetto, the company’s regional COO for Europe and North America, said the approach reflects a shift away from standardized airport foodservice offerings.

“In airport food service, a ‘one concept fits all’ approach is becoming less and less relevant,” Rossetto stated. “L’Officina is a great example of this approach – a concept developed by our local team in Poland, drawing on the experience and expertise we have built across airports throughout Europe.”

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