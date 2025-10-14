LaGuardia’s Terminal B adds Mezze to growing list of dining options.

La Guardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, have announced the opening of Mezze, the newest dining option for travelers and terminal employees.

Mezze is a modern, fast and casual Mediterranean restaurant. It is halal-certified, with a menu featuring sandwiches, hot entrées, and fresh-baked pastries.

It is owned and operated by MSJ786, a Queen’s based airport operator. Mezze joins the popular fast casual restaurant Wendy’s as the operator’s second offering.

“As we welcome Mezze to Terminal B’s variety of dining options, we’re elated to continue to foster an inclusive and equitable business community,” said Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Mezze gives our guests and staff more choice and variety, with fresh, quick-service meals that fit their needs. It’s another step in ensuring Terminal B delivers both quality and convenience.”

Mezze is now open pre-security on Level 1, a convenient location for guests arriving at Terminal B from MTA buses and shuttles.