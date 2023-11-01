London Gatwick opens two food and beverage offerings

London Gatwick Airport will open its first Black Sheep Coffee and Krispy Kreme stores before Christmas 2023.

Menu items at Black Sheep Coffee – located landside in the South Terminal and airside in the North Terminal – will include a range of hot drinks, smoothies, shakes, toasted sandwiches, pastries, Norwegian waffles and the brand’s signature turmeric latte. Krispy Kreme, opening airside in the North Terminal, will offer doughnuts, shakes, coffee and a range of soft drinks.

Alongside these new openings, Giraffe World Kitchen, which can be found before security in the South Terminal, will expand to provide nearly 60 extra covers, across an additional 119m2, including a new bar area. Operated by The Restaurant Group (TRG), the larger site will provide a new-look menu, including breakfast, brunch, main meals and kids’ options.

These are among several new food and beverage outlets to open at London Gatwick this year, as the airport continues to provide increased choice for passengers. Vagabond Bar and Kitchen, South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar, Greggs and The Breakfast Club have all landed at London Gatwick in recent months, with BrewDog set to open its doors later in 2023.

Rachel Bulford, retail director at London Gatwick, said, “We’ve already welcomed several new, big-name brands to London Gatwick this year and the addition of Black Sheep Coffee and Krispy Kreme is fantastic news as we strive to offer all our passengers an exciting, diverse range of options before they fly. Black Sheep Coffee is a well-known brand, particularly across London and the Southeast, while Krispy Kreme is a globally recognized name – both will add an exciting element to our food and beverage offer. The expansion and revamp of Giraffe World Kitchen is also great news for passengers, who will be able to enjoy the new-look menu from December.”

Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet, the co-founders of Black Sheep Coffee, said, “We are so excited to be opening our first Black Sheep Coffee in London Gatwick. It is an opportunity for travelers to fuel their journey from the beginning with our 100% specialty-grade coffee. With London Gatwick being the second-busiest airport in the UK, we are looking forward to attracting a wide range of customers from all over the world and having them experience Black Sheep Coffee.”

Matt Reeve, head of retail at Krispy Kreme, said, “Our newest Krispy Kreme shop at London Gatwick will allow passengers to enjoy not only our iconic melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed doughnuts made fresh each day, but also barista coffee and awesome shakes – we can’t wait to share the joy with passengers from November!”

