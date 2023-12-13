Perth Airport opens Otherside Brew Lounge in Terminal 2

In a partnership with Delaware North, Perth Airport in Australia has opened Otherside Brew Lounge in Terminal 2.

Designed to provide regional travelers and regular fly-in-fly-out workers with an Otherside experience, guests will be treated to regularly scheduled live music performances, rotating art installations showcasing the work of local WA artists and a state-of-the-art audio/visual experience. The lounge will also offer craft beers and a locally sourced menu, available for takeaway or table service.

Contrasting other airport-based craft beer and hospitality offerings, the Brew Lounge leans heavily into frequent flyer visitation by creating a place that is intended for travelers to call their new ‘local’. In an extension of the popular Otherside Beer Tycoons membership program, the venue offers patrons the chance to become ‘Flying Tycoons’, with members’ names displayed on venue bricks and benefits available at the Brew Lounge and all Otherside venues throughout Perth.

Additionally, in an extension of Otherside’s e-commerce platform, the venue will offer departing customers an option for home delivery of Otherside Brewing Co. products, with deliveries able to be scheduled the same day as they return home.

James Legge, managing director of Otherside, said “The team wanted to provide frequent flyers and regional tourists with an inspiring and uniquely West Australian preflight experience. We are very excited to see this project to come to fruition and for the gates to open to this unique experience for Western Australian travelers. With its impressive food and beverage offering, table service model and representation of WA arts and culture, the Brew Lounge is an exciting new concept in aviation hospitality. We look forward to welcoming everyone in to sample our craft beers, the outstanding restaurant-quality menu and, of course, some live music.”

Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial and aviation officer at Perth Airport, said, “Since opening more than 10 years ago, T2 had experienced more than a 50% increase in passenger numbers. With passenger numbers continuing to grow we wanted to collaborate with a partner that would deliver a new, high-quality food and beverage option for our regional customers. The Otherside Brew Lounge provides a contemporary food and beverage hub in T2, offering a unique preflight venue with a dynamic personality and quality local craft beers on tap.”

Gary Brown, managing director of Delaware North, added, “Delaware North is thrilled to be partnering with Otherside Brewing Co. to open the Otherside Brew Lounge in Terminal 2 at Perth Airport. Featuring a locally curated and sourced full-service menu, this is a dynamic venue which will give travelers at Perth Airport a genuine taste of Western Australia’s incredible food and beer scene.”

