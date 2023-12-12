Perth Airport installs Noongar language welcome signs

Perth Airport in Australia has installed 6m-high Noongar language welcome signs that are adorned with Indigenous symbols that represent the culture of the Wadjuk people and the landscape of their home land in the Swan River plains of Australia. The signs light up to reflect the six seasons of the Noongar calendar.

The six seasonal inspirations for the lighting palette are:

Birak – red (December – January)

The first part of the hot season. Easterly winds in the morning and then the sea breeze in the afternoons. Traditional burning would take place to stimulate germination and safe clearing of the land.

Bonnaroo – orange (February – March)

The hottest period. Long, hot days and shorter nights. Easterly wind in the mornings then sea breeze in the afternoons. Time for fishing and eating freshwater foods. Jarrah, marri and white gum blooming time.

Djeran – green (April – May)

The temperature begins to cool down, with cooler nights and mornings with winds coming from the southwest. Rain returns and brings greenery to the environment. Birds drink the nectar as the banksia begins to flower.

Mookaroo – blue (June -July)

The coldest and wettest time. Noongar people began to travel inland to shelter from wind and rain in the hills. Rivers and streams flow more heavily. Kangaroo meat would be cooked for food and kangaroo skins made into warm cloaks.

Djilba – pink/purple (August – September)

A mix of cold, clear days with warmer days. The start of the flowering season with beautiful flowers covering the land. Birthing season, with animals welcoming their young.

Kambarang – yellow (October – November)

The return of the warmer weather. Flowers continue to bloom throughout the land. Balga that was burnt in the hot season now flowers and moodjar trees bloom bright orange flowers, prompting the Noongar people to begin moving toward the coast.

The artist, Jarni, was born and raised on Noongar Boodja (country). She is a Wadjuk, Ballardong and Yued woman and a contemporary Noongar artist and designer. Jarni finds her inspiration in her culture, using her language, and listening to people and their stories. Jarni said, “The artwork is about my Noongar people and the connections of our community and the magic it creates when we come together. Our culture is so unique, and I wanted to emphasize its beauty by using symbols that move around each other to create a synergy in the piece. Each symbol, line and circle represents something so special to this place – Wadjuk Boodja.”

Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial and aviation officer at Perth Airport, said, “The signs will give visitors a unique welcome and an introduction to Noongar culture. We know that visitors to Western Australia, particularly those who have traveled from overseas, want to experience our unique Indigenous culture. While we have Welcome to Country signage and acknowledgments in all our terminals, these new roadside signs will make a significant first impression on visitors as they head into Perth and beyond. They will also serve as a lasting reminder and a farewell as they return to the airport to head home.

“We really wanted these signs to be meaningful and respectful of Indigenous traditions and culture. So, we’ve taken the time to listen to local Noongar people to hear their stories and understand what was important for them to be represented in the signs. The creative work of cultural consultants Ash and Jayden and Noongar artist Jarni has now brought those stories to life in a powerful way.”

Ash Garlett Penfold and Jayden Boundry, cultural consultants from Ngalak Nidja, said, “Discussions with local Noongar people guided the creative process of integrating the use of language, symbolic art and lighting to create meaningful signage. Inspiration is drawn from the elemental tones of the Noongar landscape, creating a natural palette with high contrast to ensure the signage complements and does not compete with the surroundings.

“The lighting structure supports the six seasons in Noongar culture, and these are represented as six vibrant colors. These colors can influence how our signage can change and move with country over the course of the seasons, creating a unique, dynamic and conversational visitor experience. The circular form connects to different aspects in Noongar culture, representing connection and coming together of people and community.”

Holsgrove continued, “Perth Airport sits on traditional lands of the Wadjuk people of the Noongar Nation and once formed parts of their traveling networks. As an airport we connect Western Australia to the rest of the world. This has inspired us to showcase, celebrate and reflect the deep historical, cultural and spiritual ties that First Nations Australians have to this land and waterways. This commitment also led to us further modifying the design of Perth’s New Runway to ensure the Munday Swamp heritage site is protected and accessible for future generations of Noongar people. We were also the first airport in Australia to acknowledge traditional custodians of destinations across Australia by showing the traditional custodians’ name alongside the commonly used name of other ports at our domestic departure gates.”

