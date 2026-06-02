Plaza Premium Group launches Bites & Plates at Helsinki Airport

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has expanded its food and beverage offering at Helsinki Airport with the launch of a new dining concept, Bites & Plates, located on the ground floor of a new two-story complex.

The concept is designed to cater to passengers with varying dwell times, offering a mix of global dishes and quick service. According to PPG, the restaurant combines international flavors with a streamlined service model aimed at travelers with limited time before departure.

Bites & Plates is based on a “global-local hybrid” culinary approach overseen by Plaza Premium Group’s global director of culinary Andreas Hoehne and Pratish Nair, its director – culinary for Europe, Middle-East and Africa. The menu is divided into two categories: “Bites,” which includes small plates for sharing, and “Plates,” which features larger main dishes. Menu options include items such as Middle Eastern mezze, Spanish patatas bravas, Japanese karaage chicken and Nordic-inspired dishes, alongside a beverage selection that includes drinks such as the Cloudberry Spritz and Arctic Mule.

The restaurant has been designed with a focus on efficiency and passenger flow. The layout includes different seating zones to accommodate both short visits and longer layovers, including single-seat options with runway views and lounge-style seating areas. The menu is structured to enable quick decision-making and consistent service, aimed at helping passengers dine within limited time windows.

PPG said the concept also incorporates design elements intended to create a calmer environment for travelers. The interior uses materials such as wood, brushed steel and terracotta, drawing on a Japanese-Scandinavian “Japandi” aesthetic.

The opening of Bites & Plates, which took place at the end of May 2026, forms part of a broader expansion at Helsinki Airport. In July, PPG will open Plaza Premium Lounge Lumi on the upper level, accessible to all travelers, while its existing lounge will be converted into Plaza Premium Lounge Aurora, positioned as a more premium offering for airline partners and paying guests.

The names of the lounges reference Finnish themes – ‘Lumi’ means snow and ‘Aurora’ refers to the northern lights. The lounges and restaurant are connected within the same complex, creating what the company describes as an integrated airport hospitality offering.

PPG said sustainability has also been incorporated into the concept through the use of compostable packaging and an emphasis on fresh, minimally processed ingredients sourced through shorter supply chains.

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