Seattle-Tacoma opens nine retail units at redesigned N Concourse

Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) Airport in Washington has opened nine F&B and retail units at the redesigned N Concourse.

Travelers can explore all of the restaurant and retail options at SEA via the FlySEA app or on the SEA airport dining and retail website. The concepts are focused on Pacific Northwest brands and locally inspired concepts and include Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, Filson, The Bad Egg Breakfast Bar, Openspace Taproom, Pike and Pine and sodoPOP. The airport will also offer international F&B offerings such as Wendy’s, Natalie’s Candy and Costa Coffee.

Costa Coffee at SEA is operated by global restaurateur HMSHost. The Costa Coffee experience at SEA will be customizable for travelers. The space offers full-service barista-crafted food and drinks, a self-service brewed coffee and to-go sandwich and snacks station, two self-service order kiosks and a Smart Café machine for 24/7 hot and iced espresso drinks.

Sam Cho, president of Port of Seattle Commission, said, “The N Concourse is a gem of the airport, and these dining and retail additions continue to give passengers more of what they want and love. Along with the public art and local music stage, they complete the latest phase of redevelopment that will be seen across the airport in the years to come. I also appreciate the recognition by international favorites like Costa Coffee that SEA is a place to be to reach travelers locally and from around the world.”

Lance Lyttle, managing director of SEA Airport, commented, “At SEA our goal is to build a five-star airport focused on customer experience and these additions help us on our way. We are proud of our focus on giving travelers a diverse group of options for how to spend their time at the airport, especially with our dining and retail options. That includes building more partnerships with ACDBE [Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise] and WMBE [women-owned or minority-owned business enterprise] businesses here in N Concourse and throughout the airport. Each of these concepts has a recognizable tie to the Pacific Northwest and as a coffee-loving region, we’re excited that Costa Coffee choose SEA for their first retail airport location in the US.”

Tosin Kasali, vice president of business development at HMSHost, said, “HMSHost has built its reputation on offering travelers dining options that exceed their expectations in terms of quality and experience. Costa Coffee is a beloved brand around the world, and we are proud to partner with Costa, our small business partners, and SEA to bring this exceptional concept to the N Concourse for hundreds of passengers to enjoy every day.”