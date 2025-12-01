SSP America to introduce new dining concepts in JFK Terminal 5 revamp

SSP America has been awarded a contract to operate more than 10 food and beverage units in John F Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 (T5), supporting a major refresh of JetBlue’s flagship terminal. The new agreement extends SSP’s partnership with Fraport USA and strengthens its presence at one of New York’s busiest aviation hubs.

The expansion builds on the recent openings of Jacob’s Pickles and Leon’s Bagels and will bring a broad mix of New York-based operators and well-known national brands to the terminal. Concepts include Mister Paradise, an East Village cocktail bar known for its tropical drinks; Dunkin’, offering quick-service coffee and baked goods; and Shake Shack, serving made-to-order burgers, chicken and shakes.

Local coffee roaster Birch Coffee and Upper West Side bar Tiki Chick will also join the line-up, along with Juice Press, which focuses on plant-based food and beverages. The roster will also include Gotham Burger Social Club, known for its onion-topped burgers and casual dining style; Threes Brewing, a Brooklyn brewery recognized for its core range of beers; and Blind Barber, the barbershop-and-bar hybrid that has expanded into grooming products.

“Terminal 5 has long been a symbol of customer-focused innovation, and its refresh is a bold step forward in creating a more immersive, New York-inspired experience,” said Paul Loupakos, chief development officer at SSP America. “Our mission is to make the airport the best part of the journey – and in T5, that means delivering hospitality and a true taste of place that travelers will remember.”

The T5 upgrade also includes art installations and a redesigned central concourse inspired by New York’s parks. Additional concessions are scheduled to open in 2025, with the terminal’s improvements expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Jose Cuevas, vice president of operations for Fraport New York, said the new concepts “capture the energy of New York” and will offer travellers expanded dining options ahead of their flights.

