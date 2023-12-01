SSP Group to operate 11 bars and restaurants across the Aena network

SSP Group has won contracts to operate 11 new bars and restaurants across the Aena network.

The company will reportedly be bringing Yo! Sushi to Spain for the first time with the opening of a unit in Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Spain. Situated in Terminal 1, the unit will offer Japanese food, including hand-rolled sushi, hot bowls, street food and other fusion dishes. The restaurant will be SSP’s ninth outlet at the airport. Digital self-checkout technology is expected to give customers a speedy and hassle-free experience.

SSP will also be operating six new units at Palma de Mallorca Airport. The company says it will bring the first Popeyes restaurant to Spanish airports, along with an Olé Food Market and an O’Learys sports bar. Passengers will also be able to access two SSP-owned offerings, Camden Food and Upper Crust (which are already trading).

In addition to these F&B units, SSP will operate a new retail and F&B space, designed to appeal to families traveling through the airport. Here, customers will be able to choose from a selection of confectionery from Haribo, comic books and toys from ECC Comics, t-shirts from Spanish designer brand Citees, and a range of burgers from Spanish staple Goiko. Guests at Goiko will be able to use a digital order and collect system that allows them to choose and personalize their selections via screen displays available in multiple languages.

SSP will also bring four new brands to Menorca Airport. The Enrique Tomás will offer a selection of cured meats, wine and cheeses. For those looking to enjoy a casual meal before their flight, La Boutique Italian Food will serve a selection of Italian classics, such as freshly made pasta, homemade lasagna di la nonna, and pizza al taglio. Meanwhile, for guests looking for something to grab and go, a Pannus Café will provide a range of sandwiches, coffee and pastries. All three of these brands have been operated by SSP with considerable success at other airports, including Barcelona, Malaga and Valencia. A specially created brewery concept called Factory will serve a selection of beers and ciders.

Blanca Ripoll, managing director of SSP Spain, said, “Over a number of years, we’ve built strong relationships with the teams at Aena across Spain. These new spaces at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona El-Prat Airport and Palma de Mallorca Airport see us continue to strengthen our presence at these major international travel hubs, and our return to the island of Menorca is an exciting next chapter in the development of our business in the region. Our understanding of the needs of the traveling customer in Spain means we have created a blend of brands and concepts that we are certain will be very popular with passengers at these three prestigious travel hubs.”

