SSP opens The Breakfast Club restaurant at London Gatwick Airport

Food and beverage (F&B) operator SSP Group has opened The Breakfast Club restaurant at London Gatwick Airport.

The Breakfast Club offers a morning menu; in its high street branches, over half of its trade occurs before midday. This makes it a suitable offer for Gatwick, where approximately 45% of flights take off before noon, making breakfast offers an essential part of the F&B mix.

According to SSP, The Breakfast Club provides quality food at an affordable price point, which will appeal to early-morning travelers such as families looking for an indulgent brunch before their flights, and groups of friends who want to treat themselves to a pre-flight cocktail later in the day. Fans of The Breakfast Club will find all of the brand’s familiar dishes on the menu, from The All American with pancakes, bacon, sausages and potatoes with fried eggs and maple syrup to the more traditional English fry-up The Full Monty and a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.

Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK and Ireland, said, “At SSP, we have a long history of working closely with popular high-street brands to make them relevant to the traveling customer. We’re hugely proud of partnering with The Breakfast Club on this exciting opening and have worked closely with the brand team over the past two years to deliver the great offer and experience at Gatwick that The Breakfast Club is famous for. This restaurant brand is a great addition to our portfolio, and we see significant scope to open up more The Breakfast Club restaurants in airports in the future.”

Jonathan Arana-Morton, a co-founder of The Breakfast Club, said, “The Breakfast Club story began 18 years ago when my sister-in-law and I first set out to provide a true ‘local caff’ experience for people in Soho. Our goal has always been to deliver a warm, welcoming, ‘arms wide open’ hospitality experience to our guests and we hope this new restaurant and our food and drink will be the perfect way for travelers to kick off their holidays. Looking after this business for 18 years has made us hugely protective about the brand and who we work with, so it is very reassuring to be partnering with SSP. Their operational expertise means we will be able to deliver the same The Breakfast Club experience our guests expect in London, Brighton, Oxford and Chelmsford. It’s a source of enormous pride for us to be welcoming The Breakfast Club customers old and new to such a high-profile location at this prestigious London airport.”

Rachel Bulford, retail director of Gatwick Airport, said, “We are really excited to welcome The Breakfast Club to Gatwick Airport this summer and are honored to be their first airport-based restaurant. This will provide another fantastic dining option for our passengers before they take off. We know how important the airport breakfast experience is to our passengers at any time of day – but particularly given a large number of our flights depart before midday. So we expect The Breakfast Club to be a really popular addition to our North Terminal. The Breakfast Club restaurants can be found across London and the Southeast, so to bring their brand to Gatwick really reflects our location and celebrates what the region has to offer.”

