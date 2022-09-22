Orlando Airport opens Terminal C

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has opened Terminal C, with 15 additional gates to increase passenger capacity by 25%/10-12 million annual passengers.

The US$2.8bn project can accommodate up to 20 aircraft and features early bag storage, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on all baggage as well as automated TSA screening lanes. It has been designed for certification as one of the first LEEDv4 airport campuses and offers 33 retail and food and beverage concepts including local and national brands. Alongside this, more than 1,000 video display screens have been fitted to provide directional and flight information. The terminal will service airlines Aer Lingus, Azul, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Emirates, GOL, Icelandair, Lufthansa, Norse and the anchor airline is JetBlue. Additionally, it is estimated the 10 Terminal C airlines’ annual economic impact to Central Florida will be approximately US$5.6bn.

Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said, “This day has been a long time coming but we’re finally here. Terminal C is open and what a benefit it is to the community. This state-of-the-art terminal is leading the way to a truly intermodal future for all of Central Florida, where passengers will be able to take a plane, a train or an automobile from one location. Today, the vision has become reality.”