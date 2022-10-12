Stansted Airport to host Meet the Buyers event

London Stansted Airport has announced it will once again host its Meet the Buyers event this November that will enable small businesses across the region to become suppliers to companies in and around London Stansted.

The event at the Radisson Blu Hotel on November 22 will be the first in-person Meet the Buyers for three years after it was put on hold by the pandemic.

A host of big-name buyers will be looking to connect with small businesses and suppliers from across Essex, Suffolk, Hertfordshire and East London. Among the organizations already signed up are MAG, Essex county council, Aggreko, Strutt & Parker, Levertech, SPIE UK, and Stansted Airport College.

Marcella M’Rabety, group head of education, skills and employment at MAG, which operates the airports, said, “Meet the Buyers is so important to the airport and the local business community, and we are delighted to have it back up and running. It is an excellent example of how Stansted can support local companies by providing a platform for them to meet a wide range of businesses and showcase what they have to offer. As an international transport hub, we have a long and proud history of partnering with local businesses to maximize and spread its economic benefits.

“Over the last eight years Meet the Buyers has helped generate more than £20m [US$22m] worth of contracts, and this year’s attendees have said they are actively seeking new suppliers for various products and services. There are only a limited number of appointments available, so SMEs looking to win new business and get ahead of their competitors are encouraged to book a place as soon as possible.”

Visit www.stanstedmtb.co.uk for more information about the event.