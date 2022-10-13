London City Airport names latest recipients of local community funding program

London City Airport has announced the successful applicants for the latest round of grants from its £75,000 (US$85,000) Community Fund.

In total, £41,580 (US$47,000) of funding has been awarded to 15 local groups and community organizations covering six East London boroughs including Newham, Hackney, Lewisham, City of London, Tower Hamlets and Barking and Dagenham. Each successful applicant will receive grants of up to £3,000 (US$3,390) to enable significant and positive change in their local communities.

Successful grantees include Newham All Star Sports Academy, which works with young girls in Newham and neighboring boroughs to support with mental health and well-being through sport; and Blind in Business, based in the City of London, which works with surrounding East London boroughs to support blind beneficiaries by raising aspirations and getting them into employment.

Jago Streete-Campbell, director of basketball operations at Newham All Star Sports Academy (NASSA), said, “We are thrilled to be successful in receiving funding for our project. The London City Airport Community Fund grant is going to make a significant impact to the young people from disadvantaged communities. This grant will give us the opportunity to provide more accessible sessions in the community for boys and girls ages 11-15, as well as volunteer opportunities for young adults ages 16-24.”

Dan Mitchell, director of Blind in Business, said, “Blind in Business welcomes the kind donation from London City Airport to train blind children in career planning, giving them confidence to think of their future careers.”

Since launching the fund in 2019, London City Airport’s Community Fund has awarded grants totaling more than £300,000 (US$340,000) to 100+ local charities and not-for-profit organizations.