The Summerhouse restaurant opens at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Plaza Premium Group has opened The Summerhouse restaurant at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

Tropical design

The restaurant has a contemporary tropical design that drew inspiration from the region’s rainforests and sunlight. Located within Satellite Terminal KLIA, The Summerhouse is close to all departing gates for international long-haul flights.

Contemporary menu

The Summerhouse’s menu is reportedly a contemporary approach to classic Western cuisine, including dishes such as Australian beef stew with pomme puree. In addition to its cuisine, The Summerhouse features a bar that offers a wide selection of drinks, including coffee brewed from local coffee beans, tea, cold-pressed juices and a line-up of coolers.

In related news, Plaza Premium Group recently unveiled a 366m2 exclusive airport lounge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, in Terminal 1D, next to Gate 4 on Level 2. Click here to read the full story.