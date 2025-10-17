Three more New York brands added to JFK T6 food and beverage line-up

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected to build and operate the new US$4.2bn Terminal 6 (T6) at John F Kennedy International Airport, have announced the addition of P J Clarke’s, For Five Coffee Roasters and Brooklyn Brewery to the terminal’s hospitality options. These will be the first airport locations for these three New York brands, which are set to open with the new terminal in 2026.

“These iconic brands will elevate the passenger experience and add to the uniquely New York sense of place we are creating at JFK International Airport,” said Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton. “There is no place like New York, and these notable businesses will help Terminal 6 reflect that unique New York energy as an exciting part of travelers’ memories of their time here.”

“T6 is a celebration of all things New York City,” added JFK Millennium Partners CEO Steve Thody. “It is exciting to have these beloved New York brands join T6’s other culinary selections, offering a true taste of New York to travelers from around the world.”

The brands

J Clarke’s: saloon-style restaurant in New York known for classic American fare, cocktails and an old-school aesthetic.

For Five Coffee Roasters: specialty coffee roaster with a modern cafe atmosphere.

Brooklyn Brewery: global independent craft beer brewer.

Paul Loupakos, SSP America senior vice president of development and airport retention, commented, “Each brand is rooted in New York’s culture and hospitality, making them a natural fit for JFK’s global travelers. These openings reflect our commitment to delivering authentic, locally inspired dining experiences that celebrate a true taste of place.”

JFK T6 is currently under construction, being developed in two phases. The first six gates are due to open in 2026, with a project completion date of 2028.

You can read the details on JFK’s Terminal 6 project here.

