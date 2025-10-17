Changi Airport opens sensory-friendly Calm Room for neurodivergent travelers

Changi Airport has opened its first sensory-friendly space, the Calm Room, designed to support neurodivergent passengers and their caregivers. Located in Terminal 2’s departure transit area, the 200m² facility offers a quiet retreat for travelers who may experience sensory overload or anxiety while flying.

Developed under the airport’s CARE@Changi program, the Calm Room was created in consultation with local welfare groups such as the Asian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) and Metta Welfare Association (MWA), as well as families of neurodivergent individuals. Their input shaped a space tailored to a range of sensory needs.

The room features four distinct zones:

Welcome Area – a transition space with storage for personal items.

– a transition space with storage for personal items. The Forest – an open area with calming visuals of Singapore’s greenery, gentle sounds and flexible seating.

– an open area with calming visuals of Singapore’s greenery, gentle sounds and flexible seating. The Den – a soft-padded space encouraging safe movement and sensory regulation.

– a soft-padded space encouraging safe movement and sensory regulation. The Nest – two private rooms with soundproofing and adjustable lighting for those needing extra privacy.

Ang Siew Min, senior vice president, airport operations services at Changi Airport Group, said, “We are committed to create a travel experience that is inclusive and respectful of every individual’s needs. We recognize that the airport environment may be overwhelming for some. The Calm Room is designed to provide passengers and their caregivers the comfort, support and peace of mind to navigate travel with ease.”

