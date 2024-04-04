Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport Concourse T

Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, completing the expansion of Concourse T.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

According to the airport, the cafe’s layout prioritizes convenience and interaction. Curved eating counters wrap around an open kitchen, and there is a central ordering and point-of-service location with various grab-n-go and made-to-order options.

This latest addition to the dining area has been designed to provide Atlanta travelers with quick, convenient and healthy smoothies, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe are made to order, along with a variety of menu options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks in between.

Concourse T expansion

The expansion of Concourse T began in late 2023. The extended terminal ends with a large atrium with more retail and dining options for those passing through the Atlanta airport. This project has been led by restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère.

“I’m thrilled to announce the opening of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Concourse T,” said Gregg Paradies, president and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “Paradies Lagardère is proud to work with this outstanding Atlanta-based brand and is excited to provide guests with healthy, wholesome offerings while they are traveling.”

“As an Atlanta-based company, we are honored to open in our home city’s airport and to offer travelers food and smoothie options on the go,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café. “More than 100 million travelers pass through Hartsfield-Jackson each year, offering us the opportunity to serve guests from around the world and to build greater brand awareness for our brand. We look forward to working with Paradies Lagardère to deliver a premier airport dining experience to travelers in Atlanta and future locations.”

In related news, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia recently opened retail and dining concept Southern National Market and wine bar and restaurant Vino Volo in the new wing of Concourse T. Click here to read the full story.