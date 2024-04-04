UK airports granted extensions to install new security technology

Some UK airports are to be given more time to install security technology that enables travelers to take greater quantities of liquids onto their flight. The government says however that there are likely to be serious financial penalties for those who fail to meet the new deadlines.

First announced in 2018, the new scanners detect prohibited items with greater accuracy, meaning security staff can work more efficiently and passengers no longer need to take items out of their hand luggage.

Due to issues such as the global supply chain’s continued recovery from the pandemic, some airports have been unable to upgrade their security checkpoints before the June 1, 2024, deadline announced at the end of 2022. Some airports are having to undertake significant construction work to enable the new equipment to be fitted, such as reinforcing floors. In some cases, airports have been required to construct entirely new screening halls.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has now announced that extensions to the June 2024 deadline are being granted to those airports required to install the new kit, meaning passengers should still check the security requirements for liquids and large electronic items at their departure airport before traveling. Extensions have been granted for up to a year and DfT states that it is the responsibility of the individual airports to install this technology.

The government is looking to introduce financial penalties for those airports that miss the new deadlines. Powers to achieve this under the Aviation Security Act will be “explored and taken forward in the coming months”, the UK government said.

In related news, London City Airport (LCY) in the UK has completed the deployment of next-generation security scanners, enabling all travelers to pass through security without having to remove laptops and liquids from their hand luggage. Click here to read the full story.