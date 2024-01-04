Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta opens two dining concepts in extended terminal

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia has opened retail and dining concept Southern National Market and wine bar and restaurant Vino Volo in the new wing of Concourse T. The extended terminal ends with a large circular atrium that will be home to more retail and dining options, all operated by airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère.

Southern National Market is the creation of Reggie Washington and chef Duane Nutter, who created One Flew South in Concourse E. It offers a selection of sandwiches, wraps and salads. Grab-and-go selections like Southern National’s signature pimento cheese and a local charcuterie selection are designed for the traveler who is short on time. Inside Southern National Market, the Pizza Boxx will offer made-to-order pizza with flavors like four cheese, smoked chicken and beef bulgogi plus sides like wings, meatballs and soups.

On the retail side of Southern National Market, guests can bring home Southern National signatures like bourbon honey, peach butter or Chef D’s house mustard. Local vendors provide gourmet pecans, chocolates and pralines sourced from the surrounding areas, and travelers can pick up other Georgia-themed souvenirs.

Paradies Lagardère’s Vino Volo has been creating wine experiences in 35 major airports across the US and Canada since 2005. Each location is designed to embrace the flavors of its regional market. The Atlanta location will feature wines from Chateau Elan, Three Sisters and Georgia Winery and craft beers and ciders from breweries like New Realm Brewing, Urban Tree Cidery and Monday Night Brewing. Local partnerships also permeate the food menu with seasonal selections created by Southern National’s chef Duane Nutter.

Vino Volo also serves food. The newly expanded food menu spans from breakfast to dinner all day with entrees that can be paired with a beverage recommended by the restaurant’s staff. The restaurant’s name loosely translates to ‘wine flight’, so the wine menu features carefully curated wine flights of three pours linked by a common thread from rosé to red. These flights enable travelers to sample new flavors without committing to a full pour.

Other dining options opening in early 2024 in the new Concourse T expansion include Starbucks and Tropical Smoothie, offering a familiar coffee concept and a selection of health-conscious smoothies and flatbreads.

