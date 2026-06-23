Aviation fuel infrastructure expansion program moves ahead at Perth Airport

Perth Airport in Western Australia has engaged Duratec and West Coast Civil as the joint venture (DWJV) to deliver early contractor involvement (ECI) services for the Jet Fuel Expansion Program.

The ECI phase will progress the project through concept design, supporting the development of critical aviation fuel infrastructure as part of Perth Airport’s multi‑billion-dollar expansion program. The ECI phase is expected to run for approximately six months.

Perth Airport’s chief planning and projects officer, Steve Moreland, said the project will provide initial concept development for future fuel distribution across the estate: “Following our acquisition of the on-airport current jet fuel storage and distribution infrastructure, Perth Airport is now investing further to strengthen capacity and support the continued growth of Western Australia’s aviation sector.

“Reliable and efficient fuel infrastructure is essential to enable future growth at Perth Airport. The Jet Fuel Expansion Program forms a key component of Perth Airport’s long-term development, which will consolidate commercial passenger services into a central precinct while enhancing critical enabling infrastructure.

“DWJV joins our project with a strong multidisciplinary construction led team with proven strengths in project management, design and constructability. We’re especially excited to be working with local companies such as Duratec and West Coast Civil to deliver our One Airport vision.”

Duratec’s managing director, Chris Oates, said the Duratec and West Coast Civil partnership was built on proven expertise, experience and local commitment.

“As Australia’s fourth largest airport, Perth Airport plays a pivotal role in supporting the economic growth of Western Australia,” he said. “Duratec and West Coast Civil will be amongst the first contractors to bring this critical infrastructure program to life. We’re committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for Perth Airport, supporting its long-term development, which will strengthen essential infrastructure to meet future demand.”

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