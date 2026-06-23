Ostend-Bruges Airport opens renovated F&B area and expanded VIP lounge

Ostend-Bruges Airport and catering partner Erasmus Catering have opened the renovated food and beverage area and expanded VIP lounge ahead of the summer holiday season, following renovation work carried out this spring.

The F&B area has received a complete makeover, with a redesigned layout and fully updated interior, building on an initial renovation of the departure zone in 2017 that included an expanded shop and F&B establishment.

Nathan De Valck, CEO of Ostend-Bruges Airport, said, “At Ostend-Bruges Airport, the holiday begins the moment you arrive at the airport. We continue to invest in a smooth, pleasant and personal travel experience. Travelers deliberately choose Ostend because of the convenience: nearby parking, short walking distances, a quick check-in and no long queues at security. Anyone departing via Ostend enjoys a relaxed start to their holiday, without the typical holiday stress of a large airport. We want to keep strengthening that comfort.”

Erik Van Welzen, CEO of Erasmus Catering, said, “With this renovation, we are not only focusing on a more modern and attractive F&B environment, but also on a noticeably wider and more varied assortment for our travelers. Furthermore, we continue to invest in the quality and experience of our offering. In this way, we want to actively contribute to the further expansion and future of the airport.”

The VIP lounge was also significantly expanded, offering more space and a quieter, more stylish environment for travelers to relax or work before departure. Travelers booking through TUI’s VIP Selection program receive automatic access to the lounge, while other passengers can book the service on-site.

The renovations follow a recent passenger satisfaction survey in which 84% of travelers rated their experience at the airport as good to very good.

De Valck said, “Passengers very deliberately choose our airport for the good service, the short walking distances and the fast processing times. We are fully committed to the comfort of our travelers, and that approach is clearly appreciated. With the renovated catering area and the larger VIP lounge, we are making the travel experience significantly more pleasant once again.”

The airport said it is fully prepared to welcome holidaymakers this summer, with TUI Fly increasing seat capacity by 5.3%, which the airport expects will contribute to a busy season.

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