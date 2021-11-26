easyJet renews Menzies Aviation’s ground-handling contract at 21 European airports

easyJet has extended Menzies Aviation’s ground-services contract at 21 airports across Europe.

The ground handler has partnered with easyJet for 15 years. The contract renewal will see Menzies provide a range of services for 80,000 easyJet turns annually, including passenger, ramp and cabin cleaning and de-icing. The ground-handling service will continue to provide full ground-handling and de-icing services for easyJet flights at Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Nice in France, Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden, Prague in the Czech Republic and Budapest in Hungary. Menzies will also provide passenger and supervision services at 11 airports across Spain, as well as ground-handling services at the London Luton and Isle of Man airports in the UK. Furthermore, Menzies will provide de-icing at Manchester and London Gatwick and de-icing and cleaning at Edinburgh.

Philipp Joeinig, chairman and CEO of Menzies Aviation, said, “As one of Europe’s leading airlines, we are delighted that easyJet has yet again selected Menzies as its partner to deliver a suite of services across its European network. Multiple contract renewals are testament to the excellent standard of service that our teams in Europe provide, and we look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions for easyJet to further strengthen our long-standing partnership.”